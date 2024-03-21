LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $524.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,273,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,695. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.09 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The stock has a market cap of $405.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

