LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Trims Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE O traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

