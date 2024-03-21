Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.11

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 3267571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,576 shares of company stock worth $1,367,862. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.