M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $62.79 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after acquiring an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.