MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.65. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

