MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

TSE MAG opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.65. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

