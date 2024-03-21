Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.43 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $60,002.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015079 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,012.84 or 0.99965425 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010385 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00156320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000744 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $63,113.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

