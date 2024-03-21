Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 25,099,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 84,302,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.