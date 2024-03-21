Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

