Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Down 2.6 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.