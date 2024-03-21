Mark Meller Sells 8,488 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $115,521.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

