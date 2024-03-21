Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $487.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $346.31 and a one year high of $488.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

