Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.38.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
