Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.