MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.63

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 55686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.63.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
