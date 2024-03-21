Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $489.12. 1,297,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $456.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $346.31 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

