Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $67.68 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $68.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 3.33.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.