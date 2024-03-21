Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 12.5 %
NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.
Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
