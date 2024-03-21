Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 22nd.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

