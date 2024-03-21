McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 212,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.64. 1,437,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

