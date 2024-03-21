Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.9%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. 2,097,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,093,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.