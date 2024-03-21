Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 2.1%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 2,821,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 24,647,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.