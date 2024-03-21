Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Shares of MDT stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
