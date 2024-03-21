Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of Mercury Systems worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,150.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 292,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 268,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 54,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,763. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.22 per share, with a total value of $103,087.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

