MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Bill Pappas Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in MetLife by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,616,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,200 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
