Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.70. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.