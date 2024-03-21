Michael Beasley Sells 485 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.11, for a total value of C$20,423.35.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,995. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$44.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7389917 EPS for the current year.

TSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

