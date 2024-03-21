Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.49.

NASDAQ MU opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

