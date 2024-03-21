Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $15.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. 57,343,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,662,229. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

