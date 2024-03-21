Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 13.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $13.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.32. 24,785,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,060,433. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.