MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 25th (NYSEARCA:BERZ)

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $16.32.

