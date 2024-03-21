MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $1,450.00 at TD Cowen

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $80.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,626.99. 2,618,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $230.72 and a 1 year high of $1,815.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $839.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171 in the last ninety days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

