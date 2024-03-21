MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,546.52 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $230.72 and a 52 week high of $1,815.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.74, for a total value of $2,558,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,291.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,869.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,512 shares of company stock valued at $75,170,171. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 977.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

