monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64. monday.com has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,319.24 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

