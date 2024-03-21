MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $11.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.66. The stock had a trading volume of 232,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.34. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

