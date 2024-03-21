Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 242,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 264,993 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

