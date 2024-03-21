Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 62,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 211,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 10,280,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

