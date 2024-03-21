Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $225,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $257.79. 1,455,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,193. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

