Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $446,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 873,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

