Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $312,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,361,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,183,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

