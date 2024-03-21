Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 514 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,263. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.