Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FI. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,056. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.