Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $179.62. 5,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.72 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.47.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.