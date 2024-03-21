Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

RTX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.11. 1,196,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

