Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,919. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

