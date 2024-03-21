Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.28 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 454,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

