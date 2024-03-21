Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.33 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,266. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.