Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.73. 358,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,768. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $198.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.