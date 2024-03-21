Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.43 Million Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

