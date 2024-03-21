Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.75 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,790 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

