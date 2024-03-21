Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

VLO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $169.71. 759,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

