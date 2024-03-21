Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 11,576 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 369,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,124. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.