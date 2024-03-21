Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 20,585 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,585 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after buying an additional 5,993,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after buying an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $47.22. 317,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

